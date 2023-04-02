Warburg Research Analysts Give United Internet (ETR:UTDI) a €53.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UTDI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.60 ($35.05) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($28.49) price target on United Internet in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €23.20 ($24.95) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on United Internet in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETR:UTDI opened at €15.87 ($17.06) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.71. United Internet has a 1 year low of €15.68 ($16.86) and a 1 year high of €31.85 ($34.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is €19.79.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.