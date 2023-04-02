Wedbush Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $9.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CMA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.62. Comerica has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $97.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.