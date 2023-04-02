Wedbush Comments on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPBI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

