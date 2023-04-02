Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target to $14.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.25 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.08.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $190,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,349.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 39,865 shares of company stock valued at $555,064. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

