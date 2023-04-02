Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.64.

Westlake Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of WLK stock opened at $115.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.24. Westlake has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.21.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.26%.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Featured Stories

