Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.12. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

