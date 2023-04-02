William Blair Comments on RH’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a report issued on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $13.50 for the year. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $17.03 per share.

Get RH alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.19.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $243.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $289.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.75. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $390.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.09.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). RH had a return on equity of 50.52% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of RH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $612,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $3,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.