Wintrust Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.79. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.83 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $72.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $57.48 and a fifty-two week high of $98.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $550.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.90 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 11.99%.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.31 per share, for a total transaction of $520,501.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

