Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $38.93 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

