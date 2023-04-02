Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE WOR opened at $64.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.25. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Worthington Industries Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Worthington Industries news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,861 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Further Reading

