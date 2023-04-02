WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.06 and last traded at $126.06. Approximately 21 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$186.00 to C$201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$176.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.