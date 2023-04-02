XLMedia (LON:XLM) Price Target Cut to GBX 45

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
XLMedia Price Performance
Shares of LON XLM opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.07 million, a P/E ratio of 687.50 and a beta of 1.96. XLMedia has a one year low of GBX 13.09 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.
