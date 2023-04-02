XLMedia (LON:XLM) Price Target Cut to GBX 45

XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 50 ($0.61) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XLMedia Price Performance

Shares of LON XLM opened at GBX 13.75 ($0.17) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.07 million, a P/E ratio of 687.50 and a beta of 1.96. XLMedia has a one year low of GBX 13.09 ($0.16) and a one year high of GBX 41.90 ($0.51). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get XLMedia alerts:

About XLMedia

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.