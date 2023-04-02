Xponance Inc. Acquires 9,217 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $7,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

