Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $254.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $255.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.84.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.73.

Insider Activity

In other Hershey news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,766.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rohit Grover sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $287,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,766.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,116 shares of company stock valued at $12,126,247 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

