Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.36. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.