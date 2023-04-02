Xponance Inc. Has $5.04 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of AJG opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.05 and a 200-day moving average of $187.32. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.24 and a one year high of $202.37.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 42.31%.
About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.
Read More
