Xponance Inc. Has $5.11 Million Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.22, for a total transaction of $3,281,397.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,578,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $504,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,393 shares of company stock valued at $209,059,496 over the last ninety days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $770.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.00.

NYSE TDG opened at $737.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $729.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $772.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

