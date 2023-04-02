Xponance Inc. Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $440.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.683 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,168. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.08.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

