Xponance Inc. Has $5.46 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CDW by 109.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 551,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,034,000 after acquiring an additional 287,957 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,927,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in CDW by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after acquiring an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in CDW by 677.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,805 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 172,349 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.86.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

Further Reading

