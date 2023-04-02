Xponance Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

TSCO stock opened at $235.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.33. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

