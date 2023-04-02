Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 100,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Insider Activity

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.