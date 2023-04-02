Xponance Inc. Purchases 6,076 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $151.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.90%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

