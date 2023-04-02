Xponance Inc. Raises Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,515,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.40.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TRV opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.02.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

