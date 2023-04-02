Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 55.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 40.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Price Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

FAST opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.82. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.