Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 953.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.56.

MSCI opened at $559.69 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.