Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$121.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.53.
Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 55,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$387,205.68. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Yamana Gold Stock Down 0.8 %
About Yamana Gold
Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.