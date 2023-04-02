Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives C$121.53 Consensus PT from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$121.53.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 55,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$387,205.68. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.14. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$8.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

