Yatra Online, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Yatra Online in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Wednesday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the third quarter worth $43,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 117.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.12% of the company’s stock.
About Yatra Online
Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.
