Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Shares Up 0.1%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Z-Work Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

About Z-Work Acquisition

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.