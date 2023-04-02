Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells $219,489.92 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $219,489.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $220,263.68.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28.

On Thursday, February 9th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $253,406.40.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $218,587.20.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $227,388.72.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $127.37.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

