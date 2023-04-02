Zoran Bogdanovic Sells 35,000 Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.40), for a total transaction of £780,500 ($958,963.02).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 28,408 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,192 ($26.93), for a total transaction of £622,703.36 ($765,085.83).

On Thursday, March 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,109 ($25.91) per share, for a total transaction of £4,344.54 ($5,337.93).

On Friday, February 24th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 30,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,145 ($26.35), for a total transaction of £643,500 ($790,637.67).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 7,267 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($25.68), for a total transaction of £151,880.30 ($186,608.06).

On Friday, February 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 206 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,071 ($25.45) per share, for a total transaction of £4,266.26 ($5,241.75).

On Tuesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 214 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($23.88) per share, for a total transaction of £4,160.16 ($5,111.39).

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 933 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,981 ($24.34), for a total transaction of £18,482.73 ($22,708.85).

Coca-Cola HBC Price Performance

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 2,213 ($27.19) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,080.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,997.63. The stock has a market cap of £8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,191.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12 month low of GBX 1,496 ($18.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,248.42 ($27.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Coca-Cola HBC

Several analysts have commented on CCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($34.40) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.03) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,700 ($33.17) to GBX 2,500 ($30.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,341.67 ($28.77).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

