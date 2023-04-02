ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,637,000 after acquiring an additional 58,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DIA opened at $332.62 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $286.62 and a 1-year high of $354.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $331.52 and a 200 day moving average of $326.37.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

