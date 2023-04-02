ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.11% of Akoya Biosciences worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AKYA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

AKYA stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $313.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.08. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $21.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.85 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 94.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

