ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after purchasing an additional 70,106 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 368.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.10.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

