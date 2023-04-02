ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,574,000 after buying an additional 49,377 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 93,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 252,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.