1,102 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $348.28 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $396.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.67 and a 200 day moving average of $300.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.