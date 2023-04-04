14,709 Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,709 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 48,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,492,042,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,171 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,116 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

