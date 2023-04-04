3,581 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $216.81 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.38.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,923 shares of company stock valued at $22,549,705. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

