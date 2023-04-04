3,589 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,589 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $93.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $253.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.67.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.18.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

