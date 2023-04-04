480,122 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 480,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,778,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,203,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $2,433,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $213.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock valued at $12,363,759 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

