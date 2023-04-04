5,466 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1,166.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 312,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,358,000 after buying an additional 288,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,303,000 after purchasing an additional 249,192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 362,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,834,000 after purchasing an additional 198,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,896,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP opened at $306.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.39.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total transaction of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,254.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,328 shares of company stock valued at $26,478,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

