Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 544.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 665,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $110.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,265 shares of company stock worth $6,806,775. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

