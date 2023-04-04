AFS Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,000. Pfizer accounts for about 1.4% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

