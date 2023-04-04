Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,260,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,460 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,663,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,461,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total value of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 12,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,733,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,023,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,406,035 shares of company stock valued at $298,621,288. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.53.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Airbnb’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.