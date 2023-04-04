Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 627 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

