Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $44.98 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.36.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

