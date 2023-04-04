American Express (NYSE:AXP) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

American Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Express has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Express to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

American Express Stock Down 0.7 %

American Express stock opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $192.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in American Express by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stephens cut American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus boosted their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.22.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

