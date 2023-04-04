American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 17,954 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Express Stock Performance

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $163.78 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $192.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.