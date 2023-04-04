Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Reduced by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,103 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $44,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

AMAT stock opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.93.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

