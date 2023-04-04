Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of AMAT opened at $122.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock worth $4,512,426. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

