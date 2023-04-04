Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 37,778 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $41,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. UBS Group reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.61.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE UNH opened at $494.19 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $449.70 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.19. The stock has a market cap of $461.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.